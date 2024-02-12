Iraq, U.S. Resumed Dialogue On Ending U.S.-Led Coalition's Mission

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Feb 12 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq and the United States resumed, yesterday, a new round of dialogue, to discuss ending the U.S.-led international coalition's mission in Iraq, the Iraqi government said.

Iraqi military spokesman, Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement that, the Higher Military Commission (HMC), resumed meetings with the international coalition side, to assess the military situation, the level of threat posed by the Daesh group, in addition to the capabilities of the Iraqi forces.

Rasoul said that, based on these meetings, a timetable will be set for the gradual reduction of international coalition advisors in Iraq, leading to an end of the coalition mission of fighting the Daesh and the transition to Iraq's bilateral relations with coalition countries.

The meetings with the international coalition will be held periodically, to complete the commission work as quickly as possible, as long as nothing disturbs the meetings, Rasoul added.

On Jan 25, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that, Iraq agreed with the United States to form the HMC, to end the international coalition mission in Iraq, and move their relationship to comprehensive bilateral relations, with the coalition countries at the political, economic, cultural, security, and military levels.– NNN-NINA

