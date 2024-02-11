Egyptian Prime Minister To Address Economic Challenges At World Governments Summit In Dubai

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is set to lead a high-level delegation to the World Governments Summit in Dubai, highlighting Egypt's commitment to international collaboration in tackling current economic challenges, particularly those impacting developing nations.

Mohamed El-Homsani, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Cabinet, confirmed the Prime Minister's participation and emphasized Egypt's“long-standing commitment” to the annual forum.

He pointed to the“deep appreciation” for the close historical ties between Egypt and the UAE, which have fostered consistent engagement with the Summit.

Beyond simply attending, the Egyptian delegation intends to actively contribute to discussions:“sharing ideas and perspectives on the impact of current economic challenges on sustainable development,” El-Homsani told the Emirates News Agency (WAM). He stressed the importance of collaborative strategizing to address these challenges effectively.

This participation also reflects Egypt's eagerness to engage with international partners on a global platform. El-Homsani expressed the country's desire to showcase its ongoing efforts towards comprehensive development and highlight its strategies for navigating current economic difficulties.