KIIT Placement 2023: Student Bags Rs 63 Lakh Job Offer, Significant Increase In Average Salary

KIIT, founded by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, took shape as an institution of higher learning in 1997. Since then, it has been recording near-total placement in all academic programs, irrespective of macroeconomic and job market scenarios. After it was declared a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India in 2004, KIIT has redefined professional education in the country and set benchmarks in teaching pedagogies and research outputs.

The Education Ministry's NIRF India Rankings 2022 have placed it as the 16th best university in the country. It ranks in the cohort of 601-800 globally in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The University is also accredited with the highest A++ Grade by NAAC. The academic programs of the School of Technology are accredited by the IET, UK, and ABET, USA.

In the KIIT School of Technology, over 5200 job offers were made by 450 plus companies, with more than 1800 students receiving multiple offers. About 2000 were Dream Offers with an average CTC of Rs. 8.20 LPA. The maximum number of offers were made by Capgemini followed by Bosch Global Software Technologies with 302 and 242 offers respectively.

There was a significant increase in the pay package offered to the students in the School of Technology this year. The highest CTC of Rs. 63 LPA was offered by Yugabyte, whereas companies like Amazon, Atlassian, LightBeam, etc., offered CTC of more than Rs. 30 LPA. More than 155 companies offered CTC of Rs. 5 LPA plus, wherein 47 companies like Cisco, Philips, ION Group, Razorpay Software (P) Ltd, Kickdrum, Silicon Labs, Schlumberger, ZS Associates, Dell Technologies, BCN, ITRON, Commvault, VmWare, etc., offered CTC ranging from Rs. 15 LPA to Rs. 25 LPA.

For core branches of the School of Technology, more than 50 companies like TVS Motors Company, JSW Energy, Volvo Group India, Samsung Heavy Industries India, Royal Enfield, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel India, Tata Chemicals, Dalmia Cement, Ashiana Housing, Afcons Infrastructure, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, Fiat India Automobiles, etc., visited with CTC ranging from Rs. 5 LPA to Rs. 10 LPA. More than 1500 paid internship offers were made by about 60 companies, with the highest 1269 internship offers being made by Highradius.

In the School of Management, around 140 companies visited for placements of MBA and BBA students. The highest CTC of Rs. 22.75 LPA was offered by Rehlat, whereas companies like Khimji Ramdas, Alien Group, Tata Communications, Hevo Data, Trinamix offered more than Rs. 15 LPA. The average CTC was Rs. 9.50 LPA. In total, around 360 plus offers were generated, recording 98.05% placement for the School.

The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded an 89% placement with 40-plus companies visiting the campus. The highest CTC of Rs. 7.00 LPA was offered by Nestle, while the average was Rs. 5 LPA. Companies like Elucidata, GSK Pharma, Enzene Biosciences, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Himalaya Wellness Company offered CTC of more than Rs. 5 LPA.

In total, 65 law firms and companies visited KIIT Law School, which posted an 81% placement with an average pay package of Rs. 5 LPA. The highest CTC of Rs. 21.00 LPA was offered by DFDL (international), while Rs. 13 LPA was offered by Bharucha & Partners (Domestic). Companies like Wadia Ghandy & Co, Ernst & Young LLP, LORM Immigration Services LLP, HDFC Ergo GIC, Royal Sundaram General Insurance offered CTC ranging from Rs. 6.00 LPA to Rs. 10.00 LPA.

In KIIT School of Management (KSRM), 60 companies have visited for the batch size of 133. The highest package offered was Rs. 9.50 LPA by Avanti Finance, wherein companies like Nestle-India, Bigbasket, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), BISK Farm, TechnoServe India, Mahindra Finance offered CTC ranging from Rs. 6.00 LPA to Rs. 10.00 LPA. The School recorded 96% placement and an average CTC of Rs. 5.50 LPA.

The best-ever placement performance this year has added to the joy among parents and students of the institute. KIIT has academic tie-ups with 350+ international universities, providing an excellent opportunity for students to pursue higher education abroad. KIIT facilitates the academic placement of about 500 students every year in reputed national and international institutions for higher studies. Students have received confirmed offers from top European and American universities for higher education courses, including Ph.D.



