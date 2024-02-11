Germany cautions Israel about conceivable catastrophe

(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a stern warning to Israel, urging the country to refrain from launching strikes on southern Gaza, particularly in the city of Rafah.



Baerbock expressed concern that such military actions could result in a significant increase in civilian casualties. The cautionary message comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conduct strikes on Rafah, a city near the Egyptian border that has become a refuge for many Palestinians fleeing the conflict between Israel and Hamas since October.



In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Baerbock highlighted the dire situation in southern Gaza, emphasizing that 1.3 million people are seeking protection in a confined space. She described an offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah as a "humanitarian catastrophe in the making" and called for Israel to defend itself against Hamas while minimizing the impact on the civilian population.



The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declared on Friday that the goal of "eliminating Hamas" requires neutralizing the remaining militants in Rafah. Netanyahu has instructed the IDF to devise a plan for evacuating the population and targeting Hamas battalions. In response to IDF strikes on Saturday morning, at least 44 people were reported killed in Rafah, according to local Hamas-run authorities, prompting renewed international calls to end the violence.



Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot joined the chorus of international voices condemning the situation, labeling the impending ground assault as "unjustifiable." He pointed out the overcrowded conditions in Rafah, where refugees sought shelter, adding weight to the calls for a cessation of hostilities. The escalating conflict continues to draw global attention and underscores the delicate balance between Israel's security concerns and the imperative to protect civilian lives in the region.



