Ambassador: Belarus Holds Special Place In Russia's Foreign Policy Coordinate System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that Belarus
holds a special place in Russia's foreign policy coordinate system,
at the Day of Diplomatic Workers in Russia which is celebrated on
10 February, Azernews reports, citing Belta.
According to Ambassador Boris Gryzlov, the two countries pursue a
coordinated and balanced foreign policy based on the principles of
a multipolar world order, respect for international law, the
sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal
affairs. "Today, our priority is to unlock the potential of
cooperation with constructive-minded partners in the CIS, Greater
Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America. Work to strengthen cooperation
with them has been consistent and successful. The fraternal
Republic of Belarus has always held a special place in our foreign
policy coordinate system. In the current situation, this statement
is doubly relevant," the diplomat said.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov emphasized that there are good dynamics in
the Belarusian-Russian relations in all areas without exception.
"It is especially valuable that at a time of serious trials, Minsk
has shown to be a true ally, as evidenced by the unprecedented
level of bilateral cooperation and interaction in international
organizations that we have achieved. I would like to thank our
Belarusian friends for their solidarity," the Russian ambassador
added.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov called integration within the framework of
the Union State the pinnacle of bilateral cooperation. "It is with
great satisfaction that we note the tangible successes in this
direction and the colossal potential for further growth.
Comprehensive work to intensify integration continues. I am
confident that its success will be facilitated by the main
guidelines to implement the Union State Treaty for 2024-2026
approved during the recent meeting of the Supreme State Council and
the program of concerted actions in the foreign policy of the two
for 2024-2026," the diplomat said.
"Relations between Belarus and Russia, without exaggeration, can
serve as a model for building equal and mutually beneficial
cooperation, and the level of interaction within the framework of
the Union State and foreign policy coordination can serve as a
model for other countries and integration associations," he
added.
