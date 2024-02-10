Central Asia, Azerbaijan Lead Region's Innovation Development - Visa (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The region of
Central Asia and Azerbaijan are in the range of champions in terms
of innovation development, Cristina Doros, Vice President, Regional
Manager in Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa, told Trend in an
exclusive interview.
Doros mentioned that the Visa team is actively working to ensure
the continuous advancement of digital payments, fostering
innovation and technology in both Central Asia and Azerbaijan.
"Digitalization development varies across countries in our
region due to diverse factors. Nevertheless, our region is rightly
acknowledged as a leader in innovation and development. Virtually
every payment technology is present in Central Asia and Azerbaijan.
A notable example is the introduction of the Request to Pay service
in Kazakhstan using Visa Direct. This marked the world's first
implementation of such a service, enabling users to request money
transfers from other bank clients or split bills," she said.
"As an illustration, I could generate a request through the
mobile application, prompting you with a message like, 'Christina
is requesting a $10 transfer. Confirm: Yes or No?' Upon selecting
'Yes, transfer,' a Visa Direct-based transaction is initiated,
transferring the money from your account to mine," Doros added.
According to her perspective, this represents a fascinating
application of technology, particularly in the context of
individual transfers, such as dividing shared expenses among
friends. The speaker also highlights that the company provides
solutions tailored for private entrepreneurs.
"Taking a larger view of this technology, its applicability can
extend to the customer-to-business (C2B) model. This allows for the
unrestricted development of micro- and nano-companies. This
includes people who sell material, blog, offer things on social
media, or run other small businesses. Entrepreneurs with a Visa
Business card can now take digital payments, expanding the existing
acceptance channels via POS terminals. The Visa Business card
serves as a payment acceptance point without the use of any
additional equipment. This provides tremendous prospects for the
numerous individuals currently creating their small enterprises,
allowing them to do so digitally," added the Visa Vice
President.
