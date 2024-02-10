Amir Meets Rwandan President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Saturday with the President of the friendly Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop and promote them in different spheres of cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.

On the Rwandan side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Jeanine Munyeshuli, and a number of senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the President.

MENAFN10022024000067011011ID1107836014