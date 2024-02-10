'Fulfill Your Dream & Shoot Me': K'taka Cong MP Tells BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Karnataka Congress MP D. K. Suresh on Saturday said that the senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa can fulfill his dream by shooting him dead.

“Why do you (Eshwarappa) want to victimise the poor people by provoking them? Give me time, I will come all by myself and stand before you. Why do you need other people? You can fulfill your dreams by shooting me and get appreciation,” Suresh said.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had said that he will shoot Congress MP D.K. Suresh for his remarks on a separate nation for South India.

Suresh said that everyone knows the history and what BJP stands for.“The credit to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi goes to the BJP. After I raised my voice for Kannada and the people of Karnataka, there are reports that people are being asked to shoot me down,” Suresh said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and brother of MP Suresh, D.K. Shivakumar, said that they do not look forward to an apology from Eshwarappa.

"He spoke about our father too in the assembly. He is not in the assembly now. Whoever has tried to bother us, their matters have been settled," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that Suresh is not scared of the bullets.“If he wants to shoot him, let him do it. Does he know about the history of Kempe Gowda? We have our own history,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that let the FIR be filed against Eshwarappa and he will face it.“It is not correct to misunderstand Eshwarappa's statements to initiate legal action,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a police case has been registered and legal action will be taken against Eshwarappa.

The Karnataka police issued a notice to former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Saturday in connection with his controversial statement about shooting down Congress MP D.K. Suresh for his remarks on a separate nation for South India.

