‘Born Pink’ By Blackpink Becomes Their 2Nd Album To Be Certified Silver In UK

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 10 (IANS) Popular all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink's 'Born Pink' was feted with the silver Brit certification. This is their second album to be certified silver in the Uk.

On February 9, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that the K-pop supergroup's 2022 album 'Born Pink' had received an official silver BRIT certification.

According to the BPI's certification thresholds, albums are certified silver at 60,000 units sold, while singles are certified silver at 200,000 units sold.

Blackpink has previously gone silver in the United Kingdom with their 2020 album 'THE ALBUM', along with their singles 'Kiss and Make Up', 'Kill This Love', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', and 'How You Like That', according to Soompi.

'Born Pink' was released in September 2022, It marked the group's first full-length record since The Album in 2020.

Born Pink was supported by two singles, both of which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200. The pre-release single 'Pink Venom' topped the national charts of 10 countries, peaking at number two on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Debut in 2016, Blackpink consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, who recently announced her agency LLOUD.

--IANS

dc/kvd