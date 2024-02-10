Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Boost Trade Turnover Fivefold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 10. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased the volume of mutual trade
more than fivefold from 2017 through 2023, the Uzbek ambassador to
Ashgabat, Akmaljon Kuchkarov told the Turkmen media, Trend reports.
According to him, over the past year, the trade turnover between
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $1.09 billion,
and in 2022, it amounted to $920 million.
Kuchkarov also noted the intensification of interregional
relations and the work of the business council of entrepreneurs of
the two countries, where the positive dynamics continued after the
election of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov.
Furthermore, the Uzbek diplomat noted that mutual visits by
high-level delegations are expected this year, which once again
confirms their commitment to strengthening not only bilateral
cooperation but also regional integration in Central Asia.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to actively develop trade
with foreign countries as part of its strategy to diversify the
economy and increase international integration.
This aspiration is driven by the diversity of exports, the
desire to establish partnerships with various states, and the
signing of trade agreements and participation in international
initiatives and organizations.
