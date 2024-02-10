Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Boost Trade Turnover Fivefold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 10. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased the volume of mutual trade more than fivefold from 2017 through 2023, the Uzbek ambassador to Ashgabat, Akmaljon Kuchkarov told the Turkmen media, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past year, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $1.09 billion, and in 2022, it amounted to $920 million.

Kuchkarov also noted the intensification of interregional relations and the work of the business council of entrepreneurs of the two countries, where the positive dynamics continued after the election of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Furthermore, the Uzbek diplomat noted that mutual visits by high-level delegations are expected this year, which once again confirms their commitment to strengthening not only bilateral cooperation but also regional integration in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to actively develop trade with foreign countries as part of its strategy to diversify the economy and increase international integration.

This aspiration is driven by the diversity of exports, the desire to establish partnerships with various states, and the signing of trade agreements and participation in international initiatives and organizations.