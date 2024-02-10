US-Bangla Adds New Widebody A330-300 To Its Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Country's biggest private carrier US-Bangla Airlines added a new widebody aircraft-Airbus 330-300-with 436-seat capacity to its fleet. The new aircraft reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on February 9 at 3:10 pm from China's Guangzhou. Upon arrival, the new aircraft was greeted with a water cannon salute.

Captain Lutfor Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of US-Bangla Airlines officially received the new aircraft along with other high officials of the carrier.

US-Bangla will operate the new A330-300 on the airline's existing routes from Dhaka to Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha and Kuala Lumpur as well as on its new upcoming routes from Dhaka to London, Rome, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, said the airline in a release.

With the new addition, the number of total aircraft in US-Bangla's fleet reaches 23, making the carrier the biggest private airline in the country.





Captain Lutfor Rahman, CEO and other high officials of US-Bangla Airlines seen receiving the new aircraft at HSIA on February 9

Earlier, at 4:10 am on February 9, US-Bangla received its 22nd aircraft-Boeing 737-800-at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport which came via Georgia-Serbia.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines' fleet consists of one Airbus 330-300, nine Boeing 737-800s, 10 ATR 72-600s and three Dash 8-Q400s. There are plans to add another Airbus 330-300 to the fleet soon, added the release.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

