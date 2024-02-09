Bata Group Wins Gold For Excellence In Learning Management Technology At Coveted Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Lausanne, Switzerland Bata Group , one of the world's leading shoe designers, manufacturers and retailers, has been given the Gold Award for " Best Advanced in Learning Management Technology " by the Brandon Hall Group, a prestigious human capital management research and advisory services firm. The announcement was made during the online broadcast of the 31st Annual HCM Excellence Awards® on 7th December 2023.



L-R (Bata Group) – Pooja Marwah, AVP-Global Talent Management; Kanchan Chehal, Global Head-Talent Management; Luc Valentin-Chief Human Capital Officer; Shruti Singal, Manager-Global Talent Management





The Brandon Hall Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in human capital management practices and the award winners are based on three levels: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Bata Group underwent a rigorous judging process by an esteemed international panel of independent industry experts, senior analysts, and the executive team of the Brandon Hall Group. The evaluation was based on specific criteria, including how well the program fits the need, its design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.





Luc Valentin, Chief Human Capital Officer at Bata Group said, "The Bata Global Talent Management Team was established with a strategic focus on learning and development, and our recent recognition stands as a testament to this unwavering commitment. Bata e-University, an embodiment of this dedication, mirrors our relentless focus on cultivating a culture of continuous learning and innovation. As we look forward to building a dynamic environment for growth, we are seamlessly aligning our tech and innovation needs with the ever-evolving landscape of digital learning and technology."





Bata e-University, introduced in 2022, has been instrumental in elevating the learning experience for Bata employees globally. The platform seamlessly integrates behavioural, leadership, and skills training, aligning with Bata's commitment to equipping its workforce with future-ready capabilities.





As a recipient of the Brandon Hall Award, Bata joins an exclusive group of organizations recognized for their excellence in shaping the future of learning and development. This achievement not only reflects Bata's commitment to innovation but also solidifies its position as a leader in the ever-evolving human capital management landscape.





About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a US-based research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and nearly 30 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through their research and tools every day. Their HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“ Academy Awards of Human Capital Management ”.





About Bata Group

Bata Group is one of the world's leading shoe and apparel designers, manufacturers, and retailers, operating in over 70 countries across five continents with a retail presence of over 5,300 shops, selling more than 180 million pairs of shoes annually. We are an employer to over 32,000 people globally. They create shoes for real life – we empower our consumers to feel good in their shoes – from their head to their toes. With comfortable fit, stylish designs, accessible to everyone, while making a positive impact on people's lives. A Czech Republic family-owned business for over 125 years, the company is organized into three business units: Bata, Bata Industrials (safety shoes) and AW Lab (sports style). Bata is a portfolio company with more than 20 brands and labels, including our Iconic Global Brands: Bata, Bata Comfit, Bata Redlabel, North Star, Power, Bubblegummers, Weinbrenner.