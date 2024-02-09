Armenia Re-Brings Up Point Of Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The issue of
natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan has once again been raised in
Armenia, Trend reports.
According to Armenian media, the Armenian Ministry of
Territorial Administration and Infrastructure stated that Baku and
Yerevan had not yet discussed the matter.
According to the ministry, the gas transportation networks of
Armenia and Azerbaijan are integrated via the following principal
gas pipelines:
Gazakh-Yerevan, with a diameter of 1,000 mm (six km of the
pipeline should be restored);
Sharur-Yerevan, with a diameter of 700 mm (a 22 km section
should be restored);
Goris-Nakhchivan, with a diameter of 700 mm (16.5 km section
should be restored).
Akop Vardanyan, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Territorial
Administration and Infrastructure, stated in the autumn of 2023
that Armenia is ready to restore gas pipelines from Azerbaijan if
political issues are resolved.
The reconnection of gas pipelines between Armenia and Azerbaijan
may be seen as part of the South Caucasus communication
opening.
Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan actively supports the execution of
this point of the 2020 trilateral agreement (signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian, and Russian presidents after the second Karabakh
war).
In particular, Azerbaijan is actively working to restore the
Zangazur Corridor, while the Armenian side evades specific steps in
this direction, citing unfounded 'concerns'. In this case, should
the restoration of gas pipelines be discussed now if the Armenian
side prefers to keep everything on paper?
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107831790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.