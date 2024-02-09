Alfa Chemistry Unveils Expanded Assortment Of Derivatization Reagents For Use In Gas Chromatography (GC)

(MENAFN- GetNews) New York, USA – February 7, 2024 – The world's trust-worthy chemical vendor Alfa Chemistry has recently announced the expansion of its assortment of derivatization reagents for use in Gas Chromatography (GC). This will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the field of analytical chemistry, offering researchers and scientists a wider range of options for improving the performance and sensitivity of their GC analyses.

Gas Chromatography is a widely used technique in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, and food safety. Derivatization is a crucial step in GC analysis as it enhances the separation and detection of analytes, particularly those with low volatility or thermal instability. By modifying the chemical structure of these compounds, derivatization reagents enable better peak resolution, reduced tailing, and increased sensitivity during the chromatographic process.

Through meticulous research and development, Alfa Chemistry has successfully formulated and expanded its derivatization reagent portfolio. This encompasses a diverse selection of reagents, including silylation reagents, acylation reagents , and alkylation reagents, each serving specific purposes in different GC applications. Alfa Chemistry's newly launched derivatization reagents cater to the evolving needs of the scientific community, offering invaluable tools for the improvement of GC analyses.

One of the key advantages of Alfa Chemistry's expanded assortment of derivatization reagents is the superior purity and quality of the products. The company proudly adheres to strict quality control standards during the manufacturing process, ensuring that researchers and scientists receive high-quality reagents for consistent and reliable results. Alfa Chemistry's commitment to product excellence further enhances the value and reliability of their derivatization reagents, making them a sought-after choice in the industry.

Researchers can conveniently browse Alfa Chemistry's extensive selection of derivatization reagents on its website. The user-friendly interface provides detailed information about each reagent, including its chemical structure, applications, and pricing. This allows scientists to make informed decisions when selecting the appropriate reagents for their specific GC analysis requirements.

Currently, the following derivatization reagents are available for GC applications: N-Heptafluorobutyrylimidazole (CAS 32477-35-3), N-Methyl-N-(trimethylsilyl)trifluoroacetamide (CAS 24589-78-4), O-(2,3,4,5,6-Pentafluorobenzyl)hydroxylamine hydrochloride (CAS 57981-02-9), tert-Butyl(chloro)diphenylsilane (CAS 58479-61-1), Hexyl chloroformate (CAS 6092-54-2), tert-Butyldimethylsilyl, trifluoromethanesulfonate (CAS 69739-34-0), Bis(dimethylamino)dimethylsilane (CAS 3768-58-9), N,O-Bis(trimethylsilyl)carbamate (CAS 35342-88-2), 2,2,3,3,3-Pentafluoro-1-propanol (CAS 422-05-9), N-Methyl-N-trimethylsilylheptafluorobutyramide (CAS 53296-64-3), N,O-Bis(trimethylsilyl)trifluoroacetamide with trimethylchlorosilane (CAS 25561-30-2), O-Ethylhydroxylamine hydrochloride (CAS 3332-29-4), 1,1,3,3-Tetramethyl-1,3-diphenyldisilazane (CAS 3449-26-1), Silylating mixture I according to Sweeley (CAS 318974-69-5), Trimethylsulfonium hydroxide solution (CAS 17287-03-5), 2,3,4,5,6-Pentafluorobenzoic anhydride (CAS 15989-99-8), Chlorodimethyl(pentafluorophenyl)silane (CAS 20082-71-7), Trimethylphenylammonium hydroxide solution (CAS 1899-02-1), tert-Butyldimethylsilyl chloride (CAS 18162-48-6), 2,3-Dihydroxy-biphenyl (CAS 1133-63-7 ), N-Methyl-N-(trimethyl-d9-silyl)trifluoroacetamide (CAS 945623-67-6), Chlorotriethylsilane (CAS 994-30-9), 1,1,1,3,3,3-Hexafluoro-2-propanol (CAS 920-66-1), N,N-Bis(trimethylsilyl)methylamine (CAS 920-68-3), N,O-Bis(tert-butyldimethylsilyl)trifluoroacetamide (CAS 87020-42-6), N-Methyl-N-trimethylsilylacetamide (CAS 7449-74-3), 1,3-Dimethyl-1,1,3,3-tetraphenyldisilazane (CAS 7453-26-1), N-tert-Butyldimethylsilyl-N-methyltrifluoroacetamide (CAS 77377-52-7), N-tert-Butyldimethylsilyl-N-methyltrifluoroacetamide with 1% tert-Butyldimethylchlorosilane (CAS 77377-52-7), N,O-Bis(tert-butyldimethylsilyl)acetamide (CAS 82112-21-8), 1-(Trimethylsilyl)imidazole – Pyridine mixture (CAS 8077-35-8), etc.

Furthermore, Alfa Chemistry offers excellent customer support to further assist scientists in their derivatization reagent selection process. Their team of experienced chemists and technical experts is readily available to provide guidance and address any queries or concerns. This personalized service sets Alfa Chemistry apart, ensuring that researchers receive the necessary support to optimize their GC analysis and achieve accurate and precise results.

The expanded assortment of derivatization reagents from Alfa Chemistry has already garnered significant interest and positive feedback from the scientific community. Researchers worldwide have embraced these new offerings, recognizing the immense potential they hold for advancing their GC analyses. The availability of a broader range of high-quality derivatization reagents will undoubtedly lead to enhanced research capabilities and groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of analytical chemistry.

