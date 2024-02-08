President Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus Ersin Tatar made a phone call to President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Ersin Tatar congratulated the head of state on his emphatic
victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his
endeavors for the development of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Ersin Tatar for his
congratulations.
During the telephone conversation, the sides touched upon the
importance of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States
and expressed confidence that that these relations would continue
to expand in the future.
