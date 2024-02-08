Buffini & Company And RE/MAX® To Redefine Professional Growth For Affiliates Across North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buffini & Company is now an Educational Partner and Approved Supplier for RE/MAX in the U.S. and Canada.

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company is proud to announce its strategic partnership with RE/MAX, LLC as an Educational Partner and Approved Supplier. Buffini & Company now offers its premier education and coaching programs for RE/MAX affiliates across the United States and Canada. This collaboration combines Buffini & Company's expertise in leadership and real estate coaching with the extensive RE/MAX network, to elevate the skills and success of its real estate professionals in an ever-evolving market.

RE/MAX affiliates have access to purchase Buffini & Company's Leadership Coaching, One2One Coaching, and the acclaimed 100 Days to Greatness® training program. RE/MAX University® , the RE/MAX brand's innovative online education and development hub, is the primary platform for RE/MAX agents accessing Buffini & Company's content, training, and coaching services. This integration allows for streamlined access to Buffini & Company's coaching and training.

"Coaching and training are the cornerstones of real estate that help professionals grow and excel in their careers," said Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "We are excited for this opportunity with RE/MAX. It's a privilege to help so many dedicated agents, team leaders and brokers seize opportunities, especially as we prepare for the upcoming season. Our vision aligns with the RE/MAX ethos, 'The more you learn, the more you earn®,' emphasizing the unlocking of potential and capturing more listings for our clients.”

In addition to the coaching and educational offerings, RE/MAX affiliates can participate in the groundbreaking “Do It N.O.W.” marketing campaign by Buffini & Company, which equips its members with tools to generate, secure and close listings. In addition, this campaign includes all the agent training, real estate marketing assets and resources needed to build clients for life. The initiative is creating a clear path for agents to elevate their revenue and win market share.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Brian Buffini, Founder of Buffini & Company and a prominent figure in the real estate industry, will be a featured keynote speaker at the RE/MAX R4® convention in March 2024. This appearance is a testament to the synergistic relationship between Buffini & Company and RE/MAX and their joint commitment to excellence in real estate education and professional growth.

RE/MAX affiliates wanting to take advantage of these programs can find more information on please visit RE/MAX University .

