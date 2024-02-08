Pandoshi (PAMBO) Has Almost Completed The Final Phase Of Its Presale, Reaching 10,000 Holders, And Is Gearing Up For Its Market Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandoshi (PAMBO) is on the brink of concluding its highly successful final presale phase, having attracted a remarkable base of 10,000 holders. This milestone signifies the growing enthusiasm and confidence in the project, positioning it for an eagerly anticipated launch in the cryptocurrency market. As Pandoshi prepares to transition from presale to public trading, the crypto community is buzzing with anticipation for the potential impact this project could have on the DeFi space. This introduction of Pandoshi into the broader market not only marks a significant achievement for the team behind it but also opens up new possibilities for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with a promising new asset.





Pandoshi (PAMBO)

At first glance, Pandoshi might seem like the latest addition to the proliferating meme coin market, but its essence goes far beyond. It embodies a vision of complete decentralization, prioritizing user privacy and giving its community significant control over its future.

Pandoshi is powered by a Layer-2 network utilizing the Proof of Stake protocol, which stands as a greener choice compared to the energy-intensive Proof of Work models. The ecosystem is rich, featuring decentralized exchanges, user-managed wallets, Metaverse gaming, educational resources such as Pandoshi University, and cryptocurrency-friendly prepaid cards, all operating seamlessly without the need for KYC checks.

Central to this ecosystem is the PAMBO token, initially released on the Ethereum blockchain. Its design focuses on deflationary principles, making the token increasingly rare through a buy-and-burn process, thus enhancing its value.

The platform's decentralized exchange introduces transaction fees, which are then used to further decrease the PAMBO supply by buying and permanently removing tokens from circulation, thereby increasing their scarcity and value.

--br->From the start of its presale, Pandoshi has seen a 500% increase in value, moving from $0.002 to $0.01 in the latest phase, demonstrating strong market interest and investment appeal. This growth showcases Pandoshi as an attractive investment opportunity within the crypto space.

The launch of the Pandoshi Wallet 's beta version on the Google Play Store, announced via Twitter, marked significant progress, particularly in supporting EVM-compatible chains and planning for future non-EVM chain integration and an iOS wallet, broadening its user base.

The Pandoshi Wallet's launch has greatly enhanced the project's standing in the market, boosting investor confidence in its commitment to the DeFi sector and its dedication to open-source development and community-driven governance, leading to a significant increase in investor interest and presale participation.

CONTACT: Andrew Fitzer pixelpulseads-at-gmail