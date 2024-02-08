Octave Welcomes Two Seasoned Healthcare Leaders To Its Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Board Members Amir Dan Rubin and Andrew Dreyfus Bring Critical Insights to Improving In-Network Mental Health Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Octave , an innovator in outcomes-focused behavioral health care, today announced that it has named two seasoned healthcare leaders to its Board of Directors. Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of One Medical | Amazon, and Andrew Dreyfus, former President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, join the Board to help Octave spearhead transformative change in how mental health care is valued and delivered.

The Board appointments and recent leadership additions follow last year's Series C fundraising round , fueling the company's plans for geographical expansion and technological innovation to Improve the effectiveness of in-network care. The new members bring deep experience in the healthcare industry and will provide strategic guidance to position Octave as the leading in-network partner for mental health care.

"At Octave, we believe that the next chapter of our evolution as a mental health system is going to be moving from increasing access to increasing the effectiveness of care. This kind of change takes collaborative partnerships between innovators and the established institutions that define our healthcare system," said Sandeep Acharya, Octave's Founder and CEO. "Amir and Andrew are both deeply experienced healthcare leaders who are passionate about bringing change to the system--and we look forward to having their guidance through our next chapter."

Amir Dan Rubin is the CEO and Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital, a venture capital firm advancing healthcare impact and value creation. Rubin previously served as CEO of One Medical | Amazon, where he led the primary care provider through significant growth, a successful IPO, and a landmark $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2023. Prior to One Medical, Rubin was an EVP and Divisional CEO at UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm and also held leadership roles at several major health systems, including as CEO at Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto and COO at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

"I am delighted to join the Octave Board and have Healthier Capital invest in such an impactful organization focused on increasing access to clinically-effective, high-quality, in-network behavioral healthcare," said Rubin.

Andrew Dreyfus is a distinguished healthcare executive who brings a wealth of experience in health system change. For 12 years, Dreyfus served as President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where he led innovation in payment models, quality improvement, mental health, and health equity. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation and Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Dreyfus is currently an Adjunct Lecturer in health policy and management at Harvard University's H School of Public Health, an Expert-in-Residence at United States of Care, and a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.



"We need to find a better way to care for people with mental health conditions. Octave is already playing a key role connecting skilled clinicians with patients in need of mental health services and ensuring that the care is effective," said Dreyfus. "I look forward to working with the Board and Octave leadership in deepening this work across the country."

Rubin and Dreyfus will join four other current members on Octave's Board of Directors:



Sandeep Acharya, CEO of Octave

Saurabh Bhansali, Partner at Health Velocity Capital

Craig

Cimini, Head of The Cigna Group Ventures and VP of Strategy and Business Development at The Cigna Group Ellie Wheeler, Partner at Greycroft

About Octave

Octave is a modern behavioral health company creating a new standard for care delivery that's both high-quality and accessible. The company operates an in-person and virtual practice across California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington D.C., offering personalized, evidence-based therapy plans that enable clients to experience profound change that's as measurable as it is meaningful. Octave pioneers relationships with payers to make care more affordable through insurance, and provides innovative solutions to fulfill its mission of building a sustainable system that values equity, affordability, and effectiveness. Learn more at

SOURCE Octave Health Group