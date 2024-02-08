Fidesic Launches New Product Suite Model For Dynamics ERP Accounts Payable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your AP Automation Journey Starts Here.

Fidesic is simplifying how accounting pros solve specific AP pains with à la carte accounts payable solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP or 365 Business Central.

- Kevin Pritchard

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to make it easier for Microsoft Dynamics Partners and users to enhance their Dynamics ERP solution with the specific accounts payable features they need, Fidesic has launched a new product suite, Fidesic announced today.

Fidesic AP has long been helping Dynamics ERP users improve their accounting systems with accounts payable automation and the launch of Fidesic AP Service Suite marks the company's continued commitment to making the lives of accounts payable pros easier.

“More often than not, our new customers come to us with one pain point they need to solve immediately,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic AP's Head Product Manager.“By providing solutions à la carte, those customers will have a simplified AP automation journey where they can address their most critical needs first and roll out the full suite of Fidesic AP tools as needed.”

The product suite includes four products: MagiCapture (AI powered invoice capture), RouteWise (visual workflow editor) JustPay (simplified pay fulfillment) and VendorVault (self-serve vendor portal). Product tours and demos are now available at Fidesic .

Users who need a complete AP automation solution can still quickly implement the full Fidesic product suite , and current Fidesic customers will experience no change.

This more targeted approach to product positioning aligns with current software trends and aligns with Microsoft's solution procurement process through AppSource. As a Microsoft enhancement solution provider, Fidesic wants to make it as simple as possible for AppSource users to get the tools they need to make their jobs easier.

The entire Fidesic AP Service Suite was built for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Learn more about the integration points for each of these products at the links below.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Accounts Payable Automation

D365 Business Central Accounts Payable Automation

(###)

About Fidesic

The Fidesic team is committed to being simplifiers for their customers, partners, as well as internally. Originally launched in 2000, before the electronic invoicing and online payments market was available and affordable to Small and Mid-sized companies, Fidesic was doing just that! Today, we still provide the features and functionality that small and medium-sized companies need, at a price that delivers value and significant ROI as soon as a client signs on.

Kevin Pritchard

Fidesic

+1 866-439-5884

email us here