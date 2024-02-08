SIMPLY PROTEIN INTRODUCES READY-TO-DRINK PLANT PROTEIN+ SHAKES TO U.S. MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SimplyProtein ® today announced the U.S. launch of its popular Plant Protein+ Shakes. Previously only available in Canada, this marks the first ready-to-drink product available in the U.S. from the Toronto-based brand.“Our loyal customers are always looking for simple, delicious ways to stay fueled for their busy lives, and an RTD option is another solution we can offer to them. Our protein shakes have been well received in Canada, so we're excited to enter this category in the States with what we think is the best-tasting plant-based protein offering on the market,” said Michael Lines, CEO, Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein.Available in Rich Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla flavors, each Plant Protein+ Shake delivers 20 grams of pea protein, 4-5 grams of sugar and 8-10 grams of chicory root fiber, plus a wholesome blend of nutrients from vegetable and fruit extracts. All feature a deliciously smooth and creamy texture without any grit, which can be typical of RTD protein shakes. Each shelf-stable 300 milliliter serving is 200 calories and can be purchased in packages of 4, 8 or 12, with prices ranging from $12.99 to $34.99.Customers who purchase the shakes in Canada where they are already available appreciate the flavor, aroma, taste and texture of both the Vanilla and Chocolate flavors.All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, plant-based, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high performing energy foods approachable and available for anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, 200 calories or under, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved by Wellness Natural Inc. since 2020, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, and Ready-to-Drink Shakes. In the US, Plant Protein+ shakes can only be purchased on Amazon or at its own direct-to-consumer website .To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit and in Canada, . To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About SimplyProtein®SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn't be. That's why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.Originally created in 2004 and, since 2020 owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, and Ready-to-Drink Shakes. In the US, the shakes can be purchased on Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer website, . In Canada, all SimplyProtein products can be found in retailers including Costco, Costco Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Meijer, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and more, as well as on Amazon. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.

