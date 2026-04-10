Delhi BJP Slams AAP For Spreading Rumours On 'Dissolution' Of Top MCD Panel​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Friday lashed out at leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including municipal councillors, for spreading misinformation about the“dissolution” of the all-powerful Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).​

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the very name of the Standing Committee suggests that it is a permanent body that is never dissolved.​

He said AAP leaders have been spreading confusion by claiming that the ruling BJP has dissolved the Standing Committee.“This is not true - the committee continues to exist,” he said.​

Kapoor said whenever municipal elections are held, Standing Committee members are re-elected, and the committee continues to function for five years.“One-third of its members retire periodically and are replaced by new members,” he said.​

With the end of the financial year on March 31, several members of the Standing Committee retired, including prominent AAP leaders. Since then, the AAP leaders have started spreading misinformation, said Kapoor.​

The Delhi BJP spokesperson stated that the daily complaints by AAP leaders regarding the Standing Committee reflect their frustration and growing public disorientation towards them.​

He said that the same AAP leaders who are now citing municipal rules and spreading confusion had, after winning the 2022 Municipal Corporation elections, prevented the formation of civic committees.​

During the AAP tenure in the MCD, even the all-powerful Standing Committee remained paralysed for nearly 30 months, Kapoor said.​

“At that time, they neither cared about municipal rules nor about the stalled development works in Delhi,” he said.​

The Delhi BJP spokesperson added that, over time, the financial powers of not just municipal commissioners but also of all department heads across the country tend to increase.​

The enhancement of the financial powers of the Municipal Commissioner in Delhi has been undertaken in light of current financial conditions and project values.​

Had AAP not obstructed the formation of the Standing Committee for 30 months, the commissioner's financial powers might not have increased so significantly.​