Police In J&K's Kulgam Successfully Conducts Anti-Drug Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district said on Friday that it has achieved major success in its continuing operations against drug smugglers and peddlers.

A statement by police said that during a 'Naka' (checkpost) at Furrah New Bypass, a police party from Mir Bazar Police Post apprehended a suspicious person coming from Alstop towards Furrah, who attempted to flee on noticing them.

Upon personal search, 110 grams of charas powder-like substance, two grams of heroin-like substance, and cash amounting to Rs 22,000 were recovered.

The accused was identified as Danish Khurshid, the son of Khurshid Ahmad Nath and a resident of Redwani village in Kulgam district.

Accordingly, an FIR under the Section 21 of NDPS Act was registered at the Qazigund Police Station and investigation was initiated.

In another action on April 8, a police party from Mir Bazar police Post during the checkpost checking at Akhran apprehended a suspicious individual, who attempted to flee.

During the search, 63.31 grams of charas powder-like substance and 2.03 grams of heroin-like substance were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Faruk Ali, son of Sulur Ali and a resident of JJ Colony in North-West Delhi's Bawana.

Accordingly, an FIR under Section 8/20 of the Section 21 of NDPS Act registered at the Qazigund Police Station.

In a separate case, acting on credible prior information, a police party from Qazigund Police Station laid a checkpost at the Kurigam Railway Bridge where one accused person was intercepted while proceeding towards Qazigund.

During his personal search, 109 grams of charas concealed in corn husk was recovered.

The accused was identified as Abdul Qayoom Shah, the son of Mohd. Subhan Shah and a resident of Shistergam village in Anantnag district.

Accordingly, an FIR under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Qazigund police Station.

During further investigation of the FIR, backward linkages were established.

After obtaining the necessary warrant, police conducted searches in Anantnag's Sirhama, leading to the identification and involvement of Mohd. Iqbal Rather, the son of Sanullah Rather and a resident of Sirhama Camp Colony in Anantnag; and Mukhtar Ahmad Wagay, the son of Mohd. Sultan Wagay and a resident of Wopzan village in Anantnag.

During the search, 1.212 kg of charas was recovered and seized, thereby exposing the supply chain involved in the narcotics network.

In a separate action, an extensive joint drive was conducted by the Qaimoh Police Station in coordination with the Drug Department to check the sale of drugs, with particular focus on Schedule H medicines, by medical shops in the Qaimoh area.

During the inspection, several medical shops were found violating prescribed norms, especially regarding maintenance of mandatory records and regulatory compliance.

Accordingly, multiple establishments have been recommended for suspension of their licenses.

Additionally, RH Medical Store was sealed on the spot for violating mandatory requirements for sale of Schedule H medicines, including failure to maintain proper records as per norms.

Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police, Anayat Ali Choudhary, while reiterating strict action against drug peddlers, said that Kulgam Police is committed to dismantling drug networks and will continue to take firm action against those involved in narcotics trade.

He also urged the youth to stay away from drugs and appealed to the public to share information to help eradicate this menace from society.