Govt Doesn't Need A 'Small Film' To Win Elections: Aditya Dhar On Critics Of 'Article 370'

Director-producer Aditya Dhar of 'Uri' fame said at the trailer launch of his next film, 'Article 370', that "the current government does not need a small film to win an election".

Dhar added: "They made the Ram Mandir for us, it took us 500 years to get that, I do not think they need us to get them votes."

The 'Article 370' helmer was answering critics who accuse him of making only propaganda films.

Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' starring Vicky Kaushal, opened up on the timing of the upcoming release ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

'Uri', too, was released a few months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "I don't care about people who call my films 'propaganda'," the director said. "The Indian audience is very smart, they can differentiate propaganda from a genuine film. I know my intent is right and the day my intent goes wrong, I'll stop making films."

Training his guns at "agenda-driven critics", who in his opinion rate or review a film through the lens of a particular ideology, Dhar said 'Uri' marked the downfall of such critics.

Talking about 'Article 370', which has his wife Yami Gautam Dhar playing the lead, he said, "It is an India-centric film. The abrogation of Article 370 brought the entire country together. The characters played by the leading ladies, Yami and Priya Mani, are inspired by real people in the armed forces and the PMO."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' is slated for release in cinemas on February 23.

