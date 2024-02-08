Sarah Khan: Wanted To Play Gulbano As Soon As I Heard The Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who plays the character of Gulbano in the show 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' has shared insights into working on a unique script, saying the series is a spin to the idea of love stories in the most heart-breaking but relatable way.

The Urdu drama of 2024 is set to release on Indian TV this month. Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, this 13-episode show promises a captivating blend of love, friendship, and poetic drama.

Set in a small town, 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar, played by Bilal Abbas, and Kashif, played by Raza Talish-- two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano, essayed by Sarah.

However, Gulbano's fantasies have been captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano's desire. Unbeknown to her, the true Devdas is Fakhar.

Talking about the show, Sarah said: "Abdullahpur Ka Devdas introduces a spin to the idea of love stories in the most heart-breaking but relatable way. It was a wonderful experience working with such talented people on a unique script. I knew I wanted to play Gulbano as soon as I heard the story in the first meeting."

"Working with Shahzad Nawaz, Saweera Nadeem, Bilal Abbas and the rest of the cast is a dream come true moment for any actor. The director, Anjum Shahzad, worked on every miniscule aspect of the show that made me want to portray Gulbano at the maximum capacity," added the 'Wabaal' actress.

'Abdullapur Ka Devdas' is a classic story of love and how a person truly in love can cross all boundaries, even if that means sacrificing their love. This heartfelt story is a power package of love, friendship, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Raza, who plays Kashif, said: "The whole cast and crews belief in the project reflected the immaculately knit story. This made the filming journey both realistic whilst profound. This story makes us yearn for more such stories, and I am glad that I have been a part of this creative piece."

Director Anjum shared: "Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is more than just a love story, it's a roller coaster ride of human emotions. Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it's the classic Devdas or the modern Abdullahpur ka Devdas, true love is at the heart of both stories."

Talking about Abdullapur Ka Devdas's release on Zindagi, producer Shailja Kejriwal said: "The story unfolds in a small town Abdullahpur, seamlessly intertwining passion, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, revealing the intricate web of relationships. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas delves into the human heart, showcasing how love's highs can also bring unexpected turns and deceit."

It will air from February 26 on Zindagi.

