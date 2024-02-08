International Observer Calls On PACE To Learn From Azerbaijan On Election Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
International observer and Deputy Chairman of the Republican
Council of the Parliament of Belarus, Valery Belsky, at a briefing
on the results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential
elections held in Azerbaijan, calls on PACE to learn from
Azerbaijan how to conduct elections, Azernews reports.
Belsky emphasised that PACE expresses its opinion to other
countries about the electoral process in these countries, trying to
teach them. They believe they have the right to do so.
"I invite these people who created legislation through the media
to Azerbaijan. I invite them here to see how elections should be
held," he added.
Valery Belsky wished Azerbaijan success in the upcoming
parliamentary elections as well as in the organisation of such a
prestigious event as COP29.
Recall that voting took place in the presidential elections in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham
Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the
candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the
candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the
candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought
for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan -
Gudrat Hasanguliyev.
Besides, there are 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 people on
the voter list. They voted at 6,537 polling stations throughout the
country.
For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were
created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.
More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the
elections.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
elections covered the entire territory of the country, including
lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created
in the territories liberated from occupation.
According to the US-based Oracle Advisory Group organisation,
some 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in
the presidential election.
The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labour Rights
Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll
conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
The organisation reported that Zahid Oruj received 1.8 percent
of the votes, Fazil Mustafa received 1.5 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.2 percent, Razi Nurullayev received 0.9
percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.4 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
received 0.3 percent.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.
