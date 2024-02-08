Russia criticizes Finland over altering nationality of legendary artist

(MENAFN) A diplomatic dispute has arisen between Russia and Finland after the Ateneum Art Museum in Helsinki decided to alter the nationality of the 19th-century Russian artist Ilya Repin to 'Ukrainian.' Moscow's diplomatic mission in Finland criticized the move, stating that it "runs counter to common sense." The decision reportedly came after the museum was contacted by Ukrainian activists, prompting a shift in the description of the renowned realist painter.



This is not an isolated incident, as in March 2023, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York also listed Ilya Repin as Ukrainian. Simultaneously, the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, made a similar change for Kazimir Malevich, a pioneer of the Suprematist art movement, describing him as "born in Ukraine to parents of Polish origin" rather than as "Russian."



In response to the Finnish museum's decision, the Russian Embassy in Finland expressed surprise, pointing out that the same museum had referred to Repin as 'Russian' during a major exhibition of his works in Helsinki in 2021. The embassy labeled the move as "Russophobic" and an instance of "Russian culture cancellation."



The controversy centers around Repin's birthplace in the Kharkov Governate of the Russian Empire in 1844. He went on to study at the Imperial Academy of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, gaining recognition for his paintings depicting a tour on the river Volga. Repin became a prominent figure in Russian culture, maintaining enduring friendships with notable figures such as Leo Tolstoy.



As debates over artistic identity and cultural heritage continue, the dispute highlights the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the nationality attributions of historical figures. The evolving narrative raises questions about the intersection of art, politics, and national identity in a globalized world.





