Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Size, Share, Industry Demand And Forecast To 2028

According to IMARC Group, the global carbon fiber prepreg market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.43% during 2023-2028.
Carbon fiber prepreg is a composite material made from carbon fiber pre-impregnated with a resin system. It is primarily manufactured by combining various thermoset resins, such as epoxy, polyimide, phenols, and thermoplastics, with carbon fibers through hot melt and solvent dip techniques. They are further led through a comb and laid on carrier paper for resin lamination. Carbon fiber prepreg is lightweight, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly and exhibits a strong-to-weight ratio, better operational stability than metallic alloys, and excellent chemical and corrosion resistance. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in various commercial products.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of carbon fiber prepreg across various sectors can be attributed to the growing awareness amongst manufacturers regarding its multiple beneficial properties. The rising environmental concerns and implementation of green initiatives by governments have prompted automobile manufacturers to incorporate the fiber in vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which is supporting the market growth. The growing use of carbon fiber prepregs in sports and recreation applications, such as bicycles, tennis rackets, golf shafts, and fishing rods, is propelling the market growth. The extensive product utilization to manufacture wind blades and other components of power systems, coupled with continuous research and development (R&D) activities to identify diverse product applications, are driving the market growth. Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the carbon fiber prepreg market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Axiom Materials Inc. (Kordsa Incorporated) Gurit (Tianjin) Composite Material Co. Ltd. Hexcel Corporation Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Tennessee Acquisition Holding B.V.) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Park Aerospace Corp. Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd. SGL Carbon SE Solvay (Daikin) TCR Composites Inc. (ATK Launch Systems) Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc. Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global carbon fiber prepreg market based on manufacturing process, resin type, resin, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Breakup by Resin Type:
Breakup by Resin:
Phenolic Epoxy Bismaleimide Polyimide Cynate Ester PEEK Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Aerospace and Defense Automotive Wind Energy Sports and Recreation Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022) Market Outlook (2023-2028) Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors Impact of COVID-19 Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
