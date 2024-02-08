President Of Iran Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of Iran
Ebrahim Raisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Honorable Mr. President,
I convey to you my most sincere congratulations on the
successful presidential election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the re-election of Your Excellency as President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
The importance of this election, held across the entire
territory of your country for the first time since the restoration
of the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is immense.
The ancient historical, religious and cultural commonalities and
deep spiritual bonds between the peoples of the Islamic Republic of
Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, two neighboring and Muslim
countries, along with our shared interests of the two countries in
various areas, have created a strong foundation for the expansion
of relations between our states. I am convinced that during Your
Excellency`s presidency, we will again witness the steady
development of friendly and fraternal relations between the Islamic
Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In conclusion, I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you good
health, success, and happiness and memorable days to the people of
the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.
