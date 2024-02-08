Indian Company Dynamatic Technologies Awarded Contract By Airbus For A220 Family Plane Doors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Airbus has awarded a contract to Dynamatic Technologies, an Indian company, for the manufacturing of doors for the A220 family of planes.

The contract was confirmed during a press conference here in Delhi, where representatives from Airbus highlighted the magnitude of this partnership, and said that it represents the largest contract of its kind in India.

This announcement marks a milestone as Dynamatic Technologies will be responsible for producing all door variants for the next-generation Airbus A220 aircraft.

The decision to award this contract to Dynamatic Technologies comes following a meeting between Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation, and Airbus Global CEO Guillaume Faury on January 26.

The discussions during the meeting focused on exploring collaboration opportunities in aircraft manufacturing and design, underscoring the growing importance of India as a strategic partner in the global aerospace industry.

India has emerged as a key market for Airbus, with the company receiving substantial orders from prominent Indian airlines such as IndiGo and Air India.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, exclusively operates Airbus planes in its fleet, highlighting the strong presence of Airbus aircraft in the Indian aviation market.

