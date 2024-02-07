Indian-Origin Student Found Dead At US University, Had Shot Self In Head: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sameer Kamath, an Indian-origin doctoral student at Indiana's Purdue University who was found dead in the woods at a nature preserve this week, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

According to Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett, Sameer Kamath's corpse was found at Crow's Grove Nature Preserve on Monday at approximately 5pm.

Kamath (23), a US citizen, had completed his master's degree in mechanical engineering at Purdue in August 2023, and was pursuing further studies in the same department.

According to a news statement issued by Justin Brummett on Wednesday, Kamath underwent a forensic autopsy in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on February 6. According to the press announcement, Kamath died by "suicide" and a "gunshot wound of the head" is the preliminary cause of death.

A toxicology report is pending.

"We are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death after an extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in collaboration with numerous other local and federal agencies," the release stated.

The Purdue University Administration, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office, and other assisting authorities are all involved in this continuing inquiry, according to the statement.

Kamath's death is the latest in a string of tragic incidents among students of Indian-origin and from India in the US.

Neel Acharya, a 19-year-old Purdue student who had been reported missing, was discovered dead on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus last month. Acharya was a citizen of the US. According to the authorities, "no foul play is suspected at this time" and that Acharya's autopsy revealed no major injuries or trauma.