Field Hospital In Nablus Honours Palestinian Women Who Treated, Buried Jordanian Soldiers In 1967

AMMAN - A delegation from the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/1 visited Amneh Waked, who treated in 1967 two soldiers from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and later built tombs for them near her home.

The 84-year-old Amneh, who is suffering from various age-related illnesses, received medical care from a specialised team from the hospital.

The delegation, during the visit, observed Amneh's difficult living situation and provided her with the necessary medical and living supplies.

The delegation, on behalf of the JAF, honoured her noble act of preserving the Jordanian martyrs' bodies.