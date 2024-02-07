Polymer Emulsions Market To Reach USD 61.4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Polymer Emulsions Industry size is expected to register 6.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by shift to water-based products.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polymer Emulsions Market Size is projected to be valued at USD 61.4 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly and water-based coatings in various industries, such as construction, paints and coatings, and adhesives will influence the industry growth. Owing to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, polymer emulsions align perfectly with environmental regulations. Additionally, the versatility of polymer emulsions in providing adhesion, durability, and flexibility is enhancing their appeal. Moreover, the expansion of the construction sector coupled with the rising use of adhesives in automotive applications will fuel the demand for polymer emulsions. The ongoing R&D activities to improve formulation technologies and enhance product performance are further driving innovations for fueling the market expansion.

SB latex segment to record significant growth

Polymer emulsions market from the SB latex segment is estimated to rise at substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for water-based adhesives, coatings, and sealants in diverse industries. Styrene-butadiene (SB) latex offers excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability properties. Moreover, the rising shift towards eco-friendly and low-VOC formulations to match environmental regulations is accelerating the usage of SB latex in various applications. Additionally, the expansion of the construction and automotive sectors will drive the segment growth.

Textiles to generate high demand for polymer emulsions

Polymer emulsions industry share from the textile application segment will considerably expand between 2024 and 2032. This is owing to the high demand for water-based coatings and finishes in the textile industry. Polymer emulsions offer advantages like improved durability, color fastness, and resistance to washing, contributing to their appeal in textile applications. The rising interest in eco-friendly formulations along with the versatility of polymer emulsions in textile treatments and coatings will boost the segment growth.

Europe to remain lucrative market destination

Europe polymer emulsions market may exhibit substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly coatings and adhesives in the region. The influx of stringent environmental regulations for promoting low VOC content is fueling the demand for water-based polymer emulsions. The thriving construction sector and the growing trend of renovating existing structures will boost the regional market. Additionally, the rising preference of the automotive sector for water-based coatings and adhesives will further enhance the adoption of polymer emulsions across the region.

Polymer Emulsions Market Participants

Some of the prominent companies operating in the polymer emulsions market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Wacker Chemie AG, Celanese Corporation, Synthomer PLC, Trinseo S.A. These industry players are working on launching new products with innovative features to gain competitive edges. For instance, in February 2023, Mallard Creek Polymers, a specialty chemical company, introduced Rovene® 4047, a new APEO-free SB emulsion polymer for pressure-sensitive adhesives in applications like tapes, labels, and flooring adhesives.

