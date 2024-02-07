Iraq Urges US To Reconsider Sanctions On Iraqi Banks

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called on the US Treasury Department to reconsider its recent imposition of sanctions on Iraqi banks.

During a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Minister Hussein explained that these banks have, "an important and major role in financing ration card expenses and providing food baskets for Iraqi families with limited income."

He pointed to Iraq's keenness to build partnerships and cooperation with friendly countries and work jointly towards confronting economic and security challenges in a way that supports the consolidation of stability in the region.

Full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a phone call from the Secretary of State of the United States of America Mr. Antony J. Blinken, in the context of following-up the most urgent developments and regional and international issues of common concern.

During the call they touched on the attacks launched by the United States of America on military and civilian sites in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, targeting Iraqi security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of a number of security forces and Iraqi civilians.

Minister Hussein, stressed the Iraqi government's rejection for these attacks and the necessity of stopping them, affirming Iraq is not ground for settling scores between conflicting countries, emphasizing the need to return to dialogue and negotiation table, within the framework of the meetings of the Higher Military Commission, the two sides also stressed the importance of working on promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries, coordination and consultation will continue during the period ahead to pursue common course of action, in order to confront the growing challenges in the region, as well as Minister Hussein touched on the sanctions imposed recently by US Department of Treasury on seven Iraqi banks, which were preceded by the sanctioning of fourteen Iraqi banks, as the reasons behind imposing these sanctions were not explained, and whether these sanctions was due to the lack of discipline of these Banks in implementing instructions and banking compliance rules, or for other political reasons, especially since the US Treasury Department is in constant communication with the Central Bank of Iraq, the Minister explained that these banks have an important and major role in financing ration card expenses and providing food baskets for Iraqi families with limited income, in addition to the Minister called for a reconsideration of the US Treasury's decision on this issue, pointing to Iraq's keenness to build partnerships and cooperation with friendly countries and work jointly towards confronting economic and security challenges in a way that supports the consolidation of stability in the region.

On his part, Secretary Blinken expressed his keenness to continue joint work and communication between the two sides, and to support the Iraqi government in various fields, especially in the field of economic cooperation.

(Source: MoFA)

The post Iraq urges US to Reconsider Sanctions on Iraqi Banks first appeared on Iraq Business News .