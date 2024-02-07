               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait SC Beat Oman's Sohar SC 3-0 At West Asian Volleyball Tournament


2/7/2024 7:13:26 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC defeated Wednesday Oman's Sohar team 3-0 in the last round of Group B at the West Asian Volleyball Championships.
The game held on Sohar complex as part of the competition, which will last until February 12.
Group B includes Bahrain's Ahly, Qatar's Al-Arabi and Jordan's Shabab al-Hussein, along with Kuwait and Sohar.
Meanwhile, Kuwait's Qadsia SC defeated Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC, the titleholders, 3-2 as part of Group A in the preliminary round. (end)
