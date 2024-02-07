Crown Princes Of Saudi Arabia , Bahrain Co-Chair Joint Coordinative Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa co-chaired Wednesday the third Saudi-Bahraini coordinative council meeting in Riyadh.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman said he looks forward to making further efforts to achieve the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud towards the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Prince Mohammad bin Salman as saying.

The King's vision aims at achieving stability and prosperity of GCC member states, Prince Mohammad said, referring to the coordinative council's role in serving interests and meeting aspirations of the two Arabian Gulf states.

The Saudi Crown Prince also commended the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Meanwhile, Prince Salman bin Hamad extolled distinguished and the historical bonds linking the two kingdoms.

He underscored the importance of such meetings and their effective role in enhancing strategic partnerships between the two sisterly states in order to reach the aspired integration.

During the meeting, some deals and memos of cooperation covering a variety of domains such as energy, economy, finance, education, health and others were signed.

The agency said that the first Saudi-Bahraini bureau for partnership, with USD-five-billion investment, was inaugurated in November 2022, in addition to carrying out some projects in many fields like artificial intelligence, training, networking and others. (end)

