Acumera And Casey's Collaborate For Chainwide Deployment Across 2,600 Convenience Stores

Casey's Convenience Store

- Sanjeev Satturu, Chief Information Officer at Casey'sAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acumera proudly announces its collaboration with Casey's, the 3rd largest convenience store and the 5th largest pizza chain in the United States, marking a significant milestone in enabling a scalable technology foundation of Casey's over 2,600 locations. Sanjeev Satturu, Chief Information Officer for Casey's, said,“With edge computing Casey's is bringing processing power into the store where it's needed the most as it enables flexibility to run software apps on devices for our team members to best serve our guests.”Casey's has selected Acumera Reliant Platform, a leading edge computing solution in retail and hospitality, to support the company's digital transformation and edge computing initiatives. Acumera Reliant Platform will seamlessly integrate with Casey's legacy systems and accommodate modern application architectures, providing a core software foundation for unique retail, fuel, and hospitality application providers with specific operating requirements."Today's modern convenience, retail and hospitality brands operating at scale face significant challenges, with a requirement to deliver next-generation applications and experiences consistently across thousands of locations. With the Acumera Reliant Platform, legacy systems, container-based applications, and digital content are all delivered and managed at scale, along with fully integrated monitoring and observability," commented Phil Stead, VP of Sales at Acumera.The Acumera Reliant platform is providing the opportunity to lower the total cost of ownership by hardware consolidation and extending Casey's overall front-end hardware lifecycle.Mike Heine, Director Business Technology and Architecture for Casey's, shared“edge computing is a foundation for technology to scale with our business growth, creates efficiencies that make technology smart and convenient and leads to a friction-free experience for our Team members and Guests.” This collaboration enables Casey's to take an agnostic approach to cloud hosting providers, physical edge hardware vendors, and third-party application vendors. Acumera's flexible and composable centralized cloud management has been extended to Casey's build partner, facilitating system staging at scale. By choosing the Acumera Reliant Platform, Casey's retains full control and flexibility, optimizing the selection of physical hardware vendors and compute to meet both near-term and strategic objectives."Casey's deployment of Acumera Reliant Platform is now the foundation for consistent operations and represents a singular approach to all next-generation system delivery across all new initiatives - all able to operate locally with high availability without WAN connectivity," stated Richard Newman, CRO at Acumera.About AcumeraAcumera is the leading provider of secure edge networking and computing platforms specifically designed for the convenience, retail, and hospitality industries. Specializing in delivering unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security to global brands and multi-site operators. Our state-of-the-art products empower multi-site businesses to be better, faster, and more efficient in day-to-day operations. With our best-in-class managed services, we ensure continuous operations 24/7 at more than 50,000 sites. For more information about Acumera, please visit .About Casey'sCasey's is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at , or in the mobile app.

