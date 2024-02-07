RJD Comes Up With New Poster Targeting 'Paltimar' Nitish Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) The RJD in Bihar on Wednesday came with a poster targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his tendency to switch sides frequently.

The poster was put up outside the RJD office on Veerchand Patel Path in Patna. It contains an animated photograph of Nitish Kumar on one side, and that of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the other. It also features images of three RJD functionaries.

The speech bubble with Nitish Kumar's image says:“Baar Baar Palat Ta Hoon Yaar, Main Hoon Nitish Kumar. Jan Sewa Nahi, Karta Hu Vyapar, Main Hu Nitish Kumar.”

The speech bubble with Tejashwi's image says:“Main Tejashwi Hoon, Bihar Mera Pariwar Hai, Jan Jan Ki Sewa Ke Liye Hamesha Rahta Hoon Taiyyar... 17 Saal Wale Kuch Nahi Kar Sake, Maine 17 Mahine Mein Naukariyo Ki Lagai Ambar.”

Commenting on the poster, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said:“This is not an official poster of the RJD. The party workers put it up outside the gate of our office. But whatever is mentioned in the poster is absolutely true. Not only RJD workers, but the people of entire Bihar feel that what Nitish Kumar did was wrong.”

