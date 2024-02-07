Bruichladdich Distillery Reveals New Luxury Redefined Range Featuring First Eighteen- & Thirty-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Bruichladdich Eighteen and The Bruichladdich Thirty Luxury Redefined Range

The high age statement whiskies are taken from landmark moments in the distillery's recent history, charting its renaissance since 2001

The single malts feature an industry-first, fully recyclable bespoke outer wrap that align with the distillery's sustainable commitments

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bruichladdich Distillery has launched The Bruichladdich Eighteen and The Bruichladdich Thirty as part of the new Luxury Redefined range. It is the first of the brand's permanent high age statement whiskies for the Bruichladdich brand. Conceived, distilled, matured, and bottled only on the Hebridean island of Islay, the aged expressions are the liquid embodiment of the distillery's pioneering past and steadfast commitment to the future.

The Bruichladdich Eighteen

The first 18-year-old single malt in the Bruichladdich portfolio, The Bruichladdich Eighteen is a true coming-of-age bottling. When the distillery was reopened in 2001, the Bruichladdich team set course to reconnect land and dram, championing its raw ingredients, introducing the concept of terroir to the whisky world, and supporting the local community.

In pursuit of flavor and to support the agricultural community on Islay, Bruichladdich began working with one farmer in 2004 to raise a crop of locally grown barley. This pioneering trial has expanded to include 20 farming partners today who grow over 50% of the distillery's barley for total production.

"18 years ago, we distilled spirit from locally grown barley and our passion to diversify and champion our growing program has never wavered," said Head Distiller Adam Hannett. "Every element of The Bruichladdich Eighteen – from the specific harvest and barely varietals used, to the exact casks it has matured in – is fully traceable. At Bruichladdich Distillery, we're committed to making delicious whisky with real provenance that benefits the community – and The Bruichladdich Eighteen is the embodiment of this ethos."

Matured exclusively on Islay in primarily ex-Bourbon casks and bottled at 50% ABV, The Bruichladdich Eighteen is the epitome of the brand's signature, unpeated house style. Full-bodied and beautifully fragrant with notes of honey, butterscotch, and citrus orange open on the nose, and a medley of tropical fruits and toasted mellow oak lingering on the palate.

The Bruichladdich Thirty

The Bruichladdich Thirty is the story of the distillery's resurrection. Bruichladdich almost ended in the late 20th century when the doors to the distillery were forced to close in 1994. Over the next seven years, the two remaining staff safeguarded the casks which continued to mature in the depths of the warehouses, before the distillery was reopened in 2001.

"The Bruichladdich Thirty has been distilled using these legacy – almost lost – casks, capturing a pivotal moment in time for the distillery," explains Adam Hannett. "This 30-year-old single malt not only celebrates the resurrection of our Victorian distillery but pays homage to the men who laid down this spirit three decades ago."

The Bruichladdich Thirty has spent the entirety of its maturation life in handpicked, exceptionally rare ex-Bourbon casks. A limited and refined single malt Scotch whisky, The Bruichladdich Thirty is bottled at 43.2% ABV, bringing the sweetness of toasted oak, honey, and soft vanilla to the fore. Delicate yet complex, a hint of dark chocolate complements the spirit's elegant floral profile while the gentle influence of sea air lingers – a subtle nod to the whisky's all Islay maturation.



Challenging traditional perceptions of modern luxury, the prestige bottlings feature an industry-first bespoke, sustainable outer wrap. Brought to life by James Cropper, a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products, the lightweight outer package is made from fully recyclable paper pulp and perfectly molded to the shape of the Bruichladdich proprietary bottle. The packaging is completely plastic-free and produced using 100% green energy, demonstrating that premium single malt Scotch whisky can be both sustainable and aesthetically beautiful.

Furthermore, aligning with the B Corp distillery's commitment to reduce its packaging and waste, the Luxury Redefined series is housed in the brand's new decanter-style proprietary bottle. The new bottle contains an average of 60% recycled glass content, is lighter in weight, and features an elegant glass closure.

The Bruichladdich Eighteen and Thirty are available at specialty whisky retailers and are priced at $179.99 and $1,999.99 respectively per 750mL bottle.

For more information, visit .

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery (pronounced \brook-LAH-dee\)

is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay. It distills three unique single malt Scotch whiskies:



Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky



Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series

Ever since the distillery's reopening in 2001, Bruichladdich has continued to bolster its Islay-centric approach by keeping as many of its operations on the island as possible. The distillery installed an on-site bottling hall in 2003, first grew Islay barley in 2004 (now making up 52% of annual production in 2023) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all single malts are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island.

In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe to become B Corp certified – putting people and planet in line with profit.

In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, scoring 100.7 points.

Visit

| Instagram @bruichladdich

Press Contact

KWT Global

Bailey Hospodor

[email protected]

SOURCE Bruichladdich Distillery