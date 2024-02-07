(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Celebrates Fruitful Cooperation with 64 Strategic Partners During Its Annual Stakeholders Forum







Abu Dhabi, 7th February 2023: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) yesterday hosted its annual stakeholder forum, celebrating its achievements in the field of environmental preservation while acknowledging its fruitful cooperation with key partners that helped strengthen Abu Dhabi's global environmental conservation leadership. The forum was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, alongside a number of dignitaries, and heads of agencies and institutions from 64 government and private entities.

During the forum, the Agency launched the Green Partner Mark, a pioneering motivational programme to celebrate government agencies and private companies that support environmental initiatives and programmes. The programme includes the following categories: supporting, implementing and nurturing environmental programmes and initiatives, progressing environmental performance, and deploying innovative practices and investment in environmental research and studies.

The EAD programme's aim is to instill a culture of sustainability, achieve its strategic objectives, raise the rate of environmental commitment, and ensure the achievement of the country's strategic objectives, including the Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The Agency will announce the names of the entities awarded the mark commencing next year.

The forum highlighted EAD's achievements over the past year, as part of its endeavours to realise its strategic vision of ensuring a sustainable future for all by preserving biodiversity, mitigating the effects of climate change, monitoring and controlling the quality of air, soil, and preserving the sustainability and health of the terrestrial and marine environments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In her speech to the forum, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri welcomed the Agency's strategic partners and expressed her thanks and appreciation for their important role in the success of EAD's efforts to protect Abu Dhabi's environment and preserve its natural resources and unique biodiversity. She also thanked them for their continued support as the Agency looks to achieve its strategic objectives and advance sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency stressed the Agency's several achievements during 2023, as it continued its work to protect the environment, monitor and control the emirate's natural resource, while enhancing its knowledge and refining its expertise.“Last year, we also developed regulations and policies to ensure the provision of a sustainable and healthy environment, which would not have been achieved without the continuous support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD's Board of Directors, and the fruitful and constructive cooperation with EAD's strategic partners.”

“The theme of 2023 was sustainability, and during last year, EAD doubled down on its efforts to preserve the environment and its natural resources in line with our commitment to the corporate strategy 2021-2025. We were also guided by the Environmental Centennial 2071, which represents a comprehensive and shared environmental vision for Abu Dhabi over the next fifty years. Through implementing the strategy, and in cooperation with our partners, EAD seeks to ensure that by 2071, Abu Dhabi will be the world's most effective city in terms of environmental and climate action,” Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri concluded.