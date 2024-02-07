Sustainable Glamping Vacation In Glamping Tents By STROHBOID

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The sustainability of glamping can be increased by opting for environmentally friendly glamping accomodations. | © STROHBOID

Glamping is becoming increasingly popular, and by considering specific aspects, its sustainability can be enhanced as well.

GRAZ, AUSTRIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, there is a strong awareness in many aspects of life about the importance of environmentally friendly and climate-conscious behavior. However, when it comes to vacations, travelers often turn a blind eye to sustainability and prioritize indulgence.However, this has consequences: According to WWF, tourism is responsible for a significant 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, tourism has adverse effects on the environment through land and water consumption, waste, and disruptions to natural habitats.[1] Consequently, an increasing number of vacationers want to adhere to their sustainability standards even when away from home. This also affects the glamping trend , where the enjoyment of peace and nature is paramount.Is Glamping sustainable?What is glamping all about? When breaking the word down into its components – "glamorous" and "camping" – it quickly becomes apparent: Glampers seek luxurious camping experiences where they can connect with nature. And because nature plays a central role in glamping, it seems only logical to prioritize environmentally friendly behavior during a glamping vacation. But how can this be achieved?Arrival and DepartureWWF identifies travel distance and the choice of transportation for arrival and departure as the most crucial factor in greenhouse gas emissions from tourism. Long-distance flights, in particular, contribute significantly to CO2 emissions.[1]Of course, certain destinations are only reachable by plane. However, it is often easy to reduce the carbon footprint by opting for buses and trains for travel. And if public transport is not an option, forming a carpool with friends might be an alternative – it is not only economical but also environmentally friendly.Vacation ActivitiesOnce arrived at a holiday destination, travelers have a variety of leisure activities to choose from. Depending on the location, this could include a scuba diving excursion, an extensive hike through a national park, or a safari.Regardless of the activity, there are certain aspects to be considered when entering the habitat of numerous animal and plant species. Moving respectfully is advised, avoiding startling wildlife with loud music or trash.Environmentally Friendly Glamping AccommodationsWhen choosing a suitable glamping accommodation, sustainability should not be overlooked. Factors such as soil sealing and resource consumption also play a role in holiday accommodations like tents or chalets, including additional amenities like gazebos or terraces. By consciously opting for sustainable glamping accommodations , travelers can contribute to the environmental and climate balance of their vacation.However, this does not mean giving up the usual comfort of a glamping vacation. STROHBOID demonstrates this with its glamping tents: Not only are they sustainably made, but they also stand out with their subtly distinctive design and luxurious interiors.Nature-Inspired Design – Consideration for the EnvironmentTo keep the focus on the essence of glamping – nature – STROHBOID's sustainable glamping tents exhibit elegant restraint. Earthy tones and a design inspired by nature ensure that these glamping accommodations seamlessly blend into their surroundings.Another crucial aspect is soil sealing: Thanks to the innovative construction of the glamping tents, soil sealing is minimized.Renewable Resources – LVL Wood as the Building Material of the FutureBesides design, the materials used play a crucial role in the sustainability of glamping accommodations. The Austrian company STROHBOID relies on renewable resources, giving the tents a natural appearance and reducing the ecological footprint.Regional solid wood is used, and a special manufacturing process makes the material extremely stable, enabling a resource-efficient lightweight construction. Additionally, the tents can be heated, ensuring a cozy living environment even in cooler temperatures.Inside the tents, renewable resources dominate as well: the built-in bathroom, kitchenette, and spacious bed create a natural ambiance, combining comfort and natural elements.Sustainability Made in Austria – STROHBOID's Glamping AccommodationsFinally, the location of where a glamping accommodation is produced matters as well. STROHBOID stands for quality and sustainability made in Austria: Short transportation routes along the production chain with a constant commitment to environmentally and climate-conscious value creation are central concerns for the young team at STROHBOID.The result is sustainably produced outdoor spaces – from glamping tents to lounges and expansive pavilions – placing naturalness and style at the forefront. These glamping accommodations set the stage for a sustainable and luxurious glamping vacation for the highest standards, proving that Glamorous Camping can be harmoniously combined with environmental and climate consciousness.Sources[1]

Mario Niederl

STROHBOID

...