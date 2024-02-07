BJP Protest In K'taka To Counter Cong's 'Chalo Delhi', 30 Detained

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP unit on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against Congress 'Chalo Delhi programme and tried to barge inside the Congress office in Belagavi city.

The BJP workers pushed aside the barricades installed opposite Congress party office and tried to barge inside holding BJP flags.

The police rushed to the spot and prevented the BJP workers from entering the Congress office and detained more than 30 BJP workers.

They raised slogans against the Congress saying that the party is anti-national. The present Congress leaders also raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bengaluru, BJP legislators including LoP R. Ashoka were detained by police after attempting to lock down the office of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha.

Ashoka said that the Congress has inherited the blood of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.“The Congress government is asking for the division of India. We are one,” he said while being taken into custody by the police.

He said that the Congress legislators are enjoying their party in New Delhi.

“They have gone to New Delhi for enjoyment on the pretext of protesting against the central government,” he said.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Congress is not in a position to win any constituency in the state and that is why this 'Chalo Delhi' drama was enacted.

“We will ensure that the party's rout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also ensure that Congress leaders sit at home,” he said.

He said that the Congress government has not even released one rupee for the Upper Krishna project.

“The agitation on the Mekedatu project is a farce and the Congress government does not have funds for the Mahadayi project. The fund of Rs 7,800 crore for the project released by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also been stopped by the Congress,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the Congress government has failed in all sectors and the Chief Minister is clueless and confused.

“During the assembly elections Congress government came to power after giving false promises. The guarantees have not been implemented and now the party is staging a protest against the Centre,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan