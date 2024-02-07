Al Shirawi Trading Co. LLC Partners With HD Hyundai Xitesolution To Transform Material Handling Industry In UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Al Shirawi Trading Co. LLC is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with HD Hyundai XiteSolution, heralding a new era in the UAE's industrial sector. This alliance, formalised through a dignified signing ceremony, embodies a commitment to uniting Al Shirawi's extensive industry insight with HD Hyundai XiteSolution's innovative excellence. This partnership is anticipated to set a new standard in operational excellence and technological innovation, significantly enhancing the industrial landscape.

Distinguished attendees of the partnership signing ceremony include:



DJ Lee, senior sales manager and overseas sales and dealer development team lead, HD Hyundai XiteSolution.

Thani Al Shirawi, CEO of Al Shirawi Trading LLC, vice chairman, and deputy managing director, Oasis Investment Company & Al Shirawi Group. Bassem Albermawy, deputy director, Industrial Equipment Division, Al Shirawi Trading LLC. Garry Lee, senior manager, HD Hyundai XiteSolution.

About the Partnership:

This partnership represents a dynamic blend of innovation and legacy, set to redefine the Material Handling and Industrial Equipment sector in the UAE with advanced technology solutions. Al Shirawi

Trading Co. LLC, a leading dealer of Hyundai material handling equipment, brings to the table its vast expertise in delivering an extensive range of Hyundai material handling solutions, guaranteeing customers access to superior Hyundai parts and services.

As a leading Industrial Equipment supplier, Al Shirawi Trading Co. LLC specialises in a comprehensive range of Hyundai material handling equipment catering to diverse industry needs. From the advanced counterbalanced truck range of both internal combustion engine forklifts (i.e. Diesel and LPG) and electric forklifts , heavy forklifts (up to 30-ton), electric warehouse equipment ranges of power pallet trucks, electric stackers, and wide range of reach trucks to match various applications in the warehouse.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution is a specialised material handling equipment manufacturer covering a wide range of equipment from diesel and LPG forklifts, heavy diesel forklifts to the warehouse equipment, with the aim of developing the world's best forklift truck in each segment.

Furthermore, HD Hyundai XiteSolution is focusing on upgrading products by promoting smart construction based on ICT technology as well as integrating the digital technology Hyundai Connect which ensures the uptime and timely onsite solutions. It is with a great commitment to environmental sustainability the company is relentlessly emphasising on accelerating future eco- friendly energy solutions such as electric and hydrogen forklifts in line with the HD Hyundai Group's climate change response strategies.

