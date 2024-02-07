(MENAFN- Cyber Knight Technologies) CyberKnight announces VAD partnership with Proofpoint for Middle East & North Africa



Dubai, UAE — February 7th, 2024 — According to Gartner’s Market Guide for Email Security, 2023, email continues to be the most significant attack vector for both malware and credential theft through phishing. Furthermore, by 2026 credential loss will be the No. 1 effect of phishing attacks. In addition, an estimated 40% of ransomware attacks start through email. By 2026, 20% of anti-phishing solutions will be delivered via API integration with the email platform, up from less than 5% today.



To support enterprise and government organizations across MENA to better protect sensitive data, stop targeted threats while minimizing AI risks, CyberKnight has become a value-added distributor for Proofpoint. As a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets, Proofpoint helps companies around the world to safeguard their data and empower them to stop malicious email attacks, detect and prevent identity-based threats and defend sensitive data from theft, loss, and insider threats. This partnership will see CyberKnight selling, and supporting Proofpoint’s Email Security, Security Awareness and Training and Identity Threat Detection and Response solutions across the MENA region.



“2023 was a year of unprecedented creativity among threat actors as they leveraged AI for attacks. So, the timing could not be more prudent to partner with Proofpoint. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, combining CyberKnight's commitment to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions with Proofpoint's industry-leading expertise and human-centric cybersecurity offerings. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the landscape of digital security in the region, offering our partners and their clients unparalleled protection and peace of mind. This partnership not only strengthens our position as a cybersecurity innovator but also underscores our dedication to providing robust solutions in an ever-evolving threat landscape. I am thrilled about this collaboration and am confident that it will yield tremendous benefits for our valued customers.” said Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.



“Organizations in the MENA region face a fast-evolving threat landscape, with almost two-thirds (65%) of CISOs across the UAE and KSA feeling at risk of a material cyberattack in the next 12 months,” says Emile Abou Saleh Senior Regional Director Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Proofpoint. “With this collaboration, we aim to elevate the standard of digital defense across the region, providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate today's complex threat landscape successfully, protecting their people and defending their data. This partnership reinforces Proofpoint's commitment to its channel business across MENA and together with CyberKnight, we look forward to empowering further organizations in the region with robust and effective cybersecurity solutions.”





