(MENAFN- GetNews) Prioritizing the investment of medical infrastructure

to ensure

the health and well-being of its

residents, the Türkiye

Ministry of Health has recently issued a tender notice for a

national public health project to procure products including Ultra-Low

Temperature Freezers, CO2

Incubators,

and Autoclaves. In a competitive bidding process, Haier Biomedical,

an eco-brand of digital scenarios

of life sciences and healthcare innovations, emerged as the successful bidder, securing

the contract by virtue of the excellent quality of its products.







This success builds upon Haier Biomedical's previous

collaborations

with the Türkiye

health sector, where the company received commendable

feedback, establishing a recognized reputation in Türkiye.

The most recent delivery

includes 56 Ultra-Low

Temperature Freezers, 20 CO2

Incubators, 17 Autoclaves, and 1,096 sets consumables, which will be distributed and implemented across

various public health laboratories in the country, thereby extending

Haier Biomedical's

public health solutions to the Turkish people and

fortifying the health of local users.

Of notable mention

is Haier Biomedical's

CO2

Incubator, renowned for its precise control over temperature, humidity,

and CO2

concentration

within

the chamber,

ensuring the accuracy, stability,

and reliability of

experimental results.

The equipment

also boasts a

one-click 180oC

dry heat sterilization feature, offering

users a more convenient and efficient operating experience.







Over

recent years, Haier Biomedical has

consistently upheld a commitment

to independent innovation, achieving

full coverage

across the entire temperature spectrum from -196oC to 8oC,

and delivering full-scenario

sample safety solutions, which

rapidly and significantly contributing to

global public health and biosafety capacity building

and reinforcing

the biological barrier. This commitment extends to pharmaceutical, blood,

and laboratory applications, where the company

offers tailored

equipment configurations, ensuring it meets users' diverse needs across

all aspects.

article source:

Media Contact

Company Name: Haier Biomedical

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86-532-88935593

Country: China

Website:

