(MENAFN- GetNews) Prioritizing the investment of medical infrastructure
to ensure
the health and well-being of its
residents, the Türkiye
Ministry of Health has recently issued a tender notice for a
national public health project to procure products including Ultra-Low
Temperature Freezers, CO2
Incubators,
and Autoclaves. In a competitive bidding process, Haier Biomedical,
an eco-brand of digital scenarios
of life sciences and healthcare innovations, emerged as the successful bidder, securing
the contract by virtue of the excellent quality of its products.
This success builds upon Haier Biomedical's previous
collaborations
with the Türkiye
health sector, where the company received commendable
feedback, establishing a recognized reputation in Türkiye.
The most recent delivery
includes 56 Ultra-Low
Temperature Freezers, 20 CO2
Incubators, 17 Autoclaves, and 1,096 sets consumables, which will be distributed and implemented across
various public health laboratories in the country, thereby extending
Haier Biomedical's
public health solutions to the Turkish people and
fortifying the health of local users.
Of notable mention
is Haier Biomedical's
CO2
Incubator, renowned for its precise control over temperature, humidity,
and CO2
concentration
within
the chamber,
ensuring the accuracy, stability,
and reliability of
experimental results.
The equipment
also boasts a
one-click 180oC
dry heat sterilization feature, offering
users a more convenient and efficient operating experience.
Over
recent years, Haier Biomedical has
consistently upheld a commitment
to independent innovation, achieving
full coverage
across the entire temperature spectrum from -196oC to 8oC,
and delivering full-scenario
sample safety solutions, which
rapidly and significantly contributing to
global public health and biosafety capacity building
and reinforcing
the biological barrier. This commitment extends to pharmaceutical, blood,
and laboratory applications, where the company
offers tailored
equipment configurations, ensuring it meets users' diverse needs across
all aspects.
