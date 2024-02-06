Masstech Collaborative Launches New $5 Million Initiative To Boost Statewide Robotics Sector Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) has launched a new initiative to boost the robotics sector across the state, an effort funded through $5 million in investment.

A newly created department, established within the Innovation Institute at MassTech , will help catalyze a comprehensive statewide cluster development effort for robotics that will focus on expansion of research and development (R&D), testing, commercialization, and workforce development throughout the state.

The department will be led by the new director of the department of robotics, Peter Haas, who comes to MassTech from the private sector, where he was the CEO of Avendly, the restaurant robotics company.

Prior to his startup work, Haas served as the research director for computer vision AI software at IDC and the Associate Director of Brown University's Humanity Centered Robotics Initiative.

As a leader in the robotics space, he has spoken at The Economist's World Ahead Gala and DHL Robotics Days, plus was on the qualifying teams for both the AI and robotic Avatar X-PRIZE competitions.

