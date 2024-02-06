Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic Quotes, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Valentine's Week begins on February 7 with Rose Day. Roses have traditionally symbolised love. White roses symbolise commitment, red roses romance, and yellow roses friendship. This day, people express themselves with this beautiful flower. Digital Rose Day wishes may make your loved ones feel special if you couldn't visit.

“Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, I know this poem becomes very cliché. But never fails to bring happiness to you. Happy Rose Day." – Anonymous

” The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." – William Shakespeare



“A rose's rarest essence lives in the thorn.” – Rumi



“A rose must remain with the sun and the rain or its lovely promise won't come true.” – Ray Evans

“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

“Love is much like a wild rose, beautiful and calm, but willing to draw blood in its defense.” – Mark Overby

“The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart.” – Unknown



“The red rose whispers of passion, and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove.” – John Boyle O'Reilly

“One rose says more than the dozen." – Wendy Craig



“A rose is not just a flower; it is a symbol of pure love. Just like my love for you.” – Unknown

“The rose is the symbol of love and passion. It represents the everlasting beauty of our relationship.” – Unknown



“A rose is a symbol of my love for you. Its petals shine in beauty, its thorn show its pain.” – Unknown