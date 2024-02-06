Punnet Packaging Market Size Worth $5.0 Billion By 2032 - Growing Emphasis On Packaged Fruits & Vegetables To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Punnet packaging market size from USD 3.1 billion in 2022 to USD 5.0 billion in 10 years. The increasing demand for exotic packaged fruits and vegetables drives the market's growth. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest global punnet packaging market, with a 39.7% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.1 billion punnet packaging market will reach USD 5.0 billion by 2032. A punnet is a small, compact basket that packages soft fruits and vegetables like mushrooms, grapes, berries, and cherries. Because the punnet packaging keeps soft fruits and vegetables from bruising, squashing, or rotting, it extends their shelf life. Punnet packaging is classified into many types based on the materials used, including paper, moulded fibre, and plastics. Punnets made of plastic are widely used as a practical method of packaging fresh soft fruits. Manufacturers are concentrating on recycling plastic punnets to meet regulatory standards for product safety as a secure alternative for effective food storage. Punnet packaging is growing because of the changing worldwide trends away from traditional packaging and towards it because of its recyclable and convenient qualities. The horticulture industry's increasing need for punnet packaging is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For mushroom storage, the conventional polypropylene punnet packaging is being replaced by recyclable polyethene films, or R-PET, and polypropylene thin gauge sheets, which can lower the environmental carbon footprint.



Get a sample of the report from:



Key Insights on

Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific dominates the market for punnet packaging because of the packaging industry's growth and expansion, as well as increased urbanisation, globalisation, and industrialisation. Due to the food and beverage industry's rising use of punnet packaging, China, India, Malaysia, and Japan will become the region's main contributors.



The plastic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.82 billion.



The plastic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.82 billion. The analysis indicates that PET and polypropylene are the most often utilised materials in the manufacturing of plastic punnets. A wide range of punnet sizes for light, medium, and heavy-duty use are available when using plastic for punnet packaging solutions. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the growing usage of punnets for the packing of soft fruits and vegetables like grapes, berries, cherries, mushrooms, etc.



The 301-500 gm segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.05 billion.



The 301-500 gm segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.05 billion. Global punnet packaging sales are dominated by punnets weighing between 301 and 500 gm. The punnet package, with a capacity of 301–500 gm, is becoming increasingly popular since it is widely used for fruits and vegetables, meat products, and poultry products, among other things. This type of punnet is widely used for fresh-cut vegetables, fruits, and eggs, which promotes segment expansion.



The vegetables and fruits segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.86 billion.



The vegetables and fruits segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.86 billion. The main application where punnet packing is widely utilised is in fruits and vegetables. As the industry moves from horticulture to consumer, it is likewise anticipated to see enormous domination. Owing to the lightweight packaging architecture, fruits and vegetables are optimally preserved throughout the supply chain, further propelling the segment's growth. Additionally, punnet packaging guarantees that goods are not misplaced along the route and that the fruits and vegetables reach the customer unharmed.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising demand for exotic packaged fruits and vegetables



Punnet packaging is in demand due to the growing population and increased disposable money, which drives the demand for exotic packaged fruits and vegetables. Another significant element supporting the growth of the punnet packaging market is the general expansion and growth of the food and beverage industry. Important factors influencing market growth include the attractive qualities of the punnet packaging material, which include protection, freshness, and so on. Punnet packaging market growth is also being supported by manufacturers' heightened attention to packaging solutions and the general rise, growth, and development of the packaging industry.



Restraint: Stringent regulations imposed



The government's stringent rules governing product safety and plastic usage will be a significant obstacle to the punnet packaging market's expansion. Plastics' inability to biodegrade renders them detrimental to a healthy ecosystem. This will further limit the punnet packaging market's potential for expansion.



Opportunity: New product launches



Punnet packaging market growth may be aided by introducing new, technologically sophisticated R-PET, or recycled polyethene terephthalate, products. The multifunctional punnet container AT114 was introduced by AVI, a global pioneer in punnet packaging, in December 2019. A unique airtight container for packaging chopped fruits and vegetables is the AT114 product. This product serves as a multipurpose storage solution for fruits and vegetables because it may be used as an open-top, bottom-airtight, or heat-sealed container.



Enquire before purchasing this report at:



Some of the major players operating in the punnet packaging market are:



● LC Packaging International BV

● Groupe Guillin SA

● Paccor Netherlands BV

● InfiaS.r.l.

● Alta Global

● Coveris Holdings SA

● Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

● Leeways Packaging Services Ltd.

● Tacca Industries Pty Ltd.

● Raptis Pax Pty Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material:



● Plastic

● Paper



By Capacity:



● 150 gm

● 151-300 gm

● 301-500 gm

● over 500gm



By Application:



● Frozen Food

● Meat And Sea Food

● Vegetables And Fruits

● Poultry

● Ready-To-Eat Food



To purchase research report:



About the report:



The global punnet packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: