Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Istanbul Court

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt strongly condemned on Tuesday the shooting attack that occurred near a court in Istanbul, which injured several people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing Egypt's rejection of any terrorist acts that endanger the security and stability of the friendly Republic of Turkey.

Egypt also expressed its full solidarity with Turkey in this difficult situation and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Turkish police on Tuesday killed two assailants who attacked police officers guarding the Justice Palace in Istanbul, wounding three of them and three bystanders, Interior Minister Ali Yerli Kaya announced.

He said on the“X” website that the attackers, a man and a woman, were members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party, a banned leftist group.

He added that the attackers opened fire on a police checkpoint at Gate C of the Caglayan court around 0846 GMT.

Ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured, while the chief prosecutor of Istanbul and his team examined the scene of the incident to determine the causes and circumstances.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tung said that the prosecution had launched an investigation into the attack.

Caglayan is a large court complex located in the Kagithane district on the European side of Istanbul.