Gurugram Police Expose Cyber Fraud Of Nearly Rs 46 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 6 (IANS) The cyber crime unit of Gurugram police recently nabbed 14 cyber criminals who allegedly defrauded people to the tune of Rs 46.55 crore, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjit, Akram Khan, Tahir, Ankit Gupta, Amit, Mubarik, Rohtas, Mukesh, Sunil, Mrityunjay Ojha, Seeta Ojha, Vinod, Harshit Saini and Ashish.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Centre (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in a fraud of about Rs 46.55 crore and around 12,116 complaints were registered against them across India, including 31 in Haryana and nine in Gurugram.

The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing fraud in the name of providing jobs, buying and selling goods on OLX, liking videos/task-based work on YouTube, and providing jobs, said Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (South).

The police also recovered Rs 2.61 lakh in cash, 15 mobile phones and 20 SIM cards from the accused's possession.

