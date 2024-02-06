Pediatric Ultrasound Market Share, Size And Expected To Reach $564.90 Million By 2030 | CAGR Of 4.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pediatric Ultrasound Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pediatric ultrasound market size was valued at $349.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $564.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Major drivers of the market include numerous technological advancements in ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence & incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and upsurge in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics. Moreover, an ultrasound procedure is generally preferred for children, as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiation that may harm the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. The use of ultrasound systems for cardiology has increased for adolescents, as they are more prone to heart diseases. The cause of these diseases is a physically inactive life style, bad food habits, and smoking. However, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor that restrains the market pediatric ultrasound market growth.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:◾ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pediatric ultrasound market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing pediatric ultrasound market opportunities.◾ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.◾ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.◾ In-depth analysis of the pediatric ultrasound market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.◾ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.◾ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.◾ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pediatric ultrasound market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.List of Key Players :Advin Healthcare, Easote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Alpinion Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sonoscape Medical Corp.Download Sample ReportThe pediatric ultrasound market is a segment within the broader medical imaging market that focuses specifically on ultrasound imaging technologies and devices used for diagnosing and monitoring pediatric patients (infants, children, and adolescents). Ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging modality that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time images of internal body structures. It is commonly used in pediatric medicine due to its safety, versatility, and ability to capture dynamic images without the use of ionizing radiation.The pediatric ultrasound market segment encompasses a range of ultrasound devices and equipment designed and optimized for pediatric patients. These devices may include handheld or portable ultrasound systems, cart-based ultrasound machines, and specialized transducers or probes that are suitable for imaging smaller anatomical structures in infants and children. The market also includes associated software, accessories, and consumables used in conjunction with pediatric ultrasound.Pediatric ultrasound is used in various clinical applications, including:. Abdominal Imaging: Assessing the liver, kidneys, spleen, and other abdominal organs for abnormalities, such as tumors, cysts, or congenital malformations.. Cardiac Imaging: Evaluating the structure and function of the heart, detecting congenital heart defects, and monitoring cardiac conditions in pediatric patients.. Musculoskeletal Imaging: Visualizing the bones, joints, and soft tissues to assess injuries, developmental conditions, or diseases affecting the musculoskeletal system.. Neurological Imaging: Examining the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves for abnormalities, such as tumors, hydrocephalus, or developmental disorders.. Neonatal Imaging: Assessing the health and development of newborn infants, including imaging of the brain, abdomen, hips, and other relevant areas.For Purchase InquiryVALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:◾ Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report◾ Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level◾ Covid 19 impact trends and perspective◾ Granular insights at global/regional/country level◾ Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment◾ Blanket coverage on competitive landscape◾ Winning imperatives◾ Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the marketOther Trending Reports:Sports Medicine Devices Market --Orthopedic Devices Market --AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact Us:David CorreaPortland, OR, United StatesUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1(855)550-5975...Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn